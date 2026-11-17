Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking reckons that the sharp pull in ITC is more a rebound rather than the start of a long-term uptrend."ITC stock has witnessed significant buying interest in recent days, and moved back above its 200-DMA after a year, which is a positive sign. However, I would still call it rebound, and the chart structure on longer-term time-frames still remains weak," says Ajit Mishra.Earlier this year, the stock tested its 100-month moving average, which now stands around ₹260 levels, shows the monthly chart.Mishra believes ITC can potentially rally to ₹315-320 levels in the current rally. As and when the stock reaches those levels, the chart structure would need to be revalidated.Till such time, the short-term trend is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹284-285 levels, adds Mishra.