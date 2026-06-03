ITC share price

Shares of ITC continued to trade under pressure, hitting a fresh 52-week low of ₹274.45, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on concerns related to cigarette business' earnings. The stock is trading at its lowest level since September 2022 (pre demerger of hotel business)

The market price of diversified fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company is quoting lower for the third straight day, falling 9 per cent during the period. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, ITC has underperformed the market by plunging 32 per cent, as compared to 13.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 10:19 AM; ITC stock was trading 2.2 per cent lower at ₹276.90, as against 1.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 9.77 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Why ITC’s stock price under pressure, underperforming the market? During the financial year 2025-26, ITC’s Cigarette business delivered a resilient performance on the back of sustained volume-led growth momentum. A punitive and discriminatory taxation / regulatory regime over the years have led to significant operating challenges for the legal cigarette industry in the country. It may be recalled that, relative stability in taxation over the past few years, coupled with deterrent enforcement actions, checked the growth of illicit trade and enabled the legal cigarette industry to recover lost volumes.

Increase in GST rate from 28 per cent of transaction value to 40 per cent of retail sale price along with a steep hike in excise duties w.e.f February 1, 2026 upon phasing out of Compensation Cess; have resulted in an unprecedented increase in tax incidence on cigarettes. The extremely stringent regulations along with the discriminatory and steep taxation on cigarettes have had numerous negative, albeit unintended repercussions, ITC said in Q4 results READ | IndusInd Bank falls 3% on insider trading, governance lapses allegations The year ahead presents an extremely challenging operating environment in view of the unprecedented increase in taxation that will undoubtedly test the resilience and adaptability of legitimate players in the industry. Management, however, highlighted that the company continues to respond with agility and has undertaken multiple initiatives to strengthen its portfolio and sustain its market position.

Should you buy, hold or sell ITC stock? The revised taxation framework has resulted in an estimated 60-65 per cent surge in cigarette taxes for ITC, implying the need for around 35 per cent hike in MRPs (at historical mix). This was the steepest hike seen historically and a sharp departure from the largely stable tax regime maintained during 2018-25. The transition has also been unusual due to the one-month gap between the announcement (January 1, 2026) and the implementation (February 1, 2026), compared to the typical immediate or near-immediate execution seen historically, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In response, ITC has adopted a calibrated and phased price hike strategy instead of taking an upfront full tax pass-through, with the objective of limiting the shift toward illicit cigarette markets and retaining market share among legal players. The brokerage firm expects volatility in cigarette volumes and earnings before interest tax (EBIT) to moderate from the initial transitionary phase. In this normalized phase, ITC’s product portfolio, innovation pipeline, and premiumization strategy will play a critical role in rebuilding the growth momentum and defending its market positioning. Given the MRP revisions are still underway, the outlook for ITC’s cigarette business remains uncertain. Analysts do not rule out any possibility for further earnings cuts. That said, the extent of consumer acceptance for revised prices will be a key monitorable. The brokerage firm model 15 per cent revenue decline and 19 per cent dip in EBIT in the cigarette business in FY27.