ITC can rally up to 13%; key momentum indicator flags 'Buy': Bajaj Broking

Bajaj Broking

Furthermore, analysts highlight that the current ITC stock correction aligns both in terms of price and duration with a past corrective phase, suggesting it may be nearing exhaustion."The current corrective phase appears to be approaching its final stages, as the stock is nearing both price and time parity with its previous major decline," said Bajaj Broking."Between July 2017 and March 2020, the stock fell from ₹338 to ₹124, a decline of ₹214. The on-going correction has exhibited a comparable magnitude, with the stock declining from ₹485 to ₹275, a fall of ₹210. From a time perspective as well, the current correction closely mirrors the earlier phase, having already extended for approximately 21 months," the brokerage explained in its report.ITC's technical setup offers a favourable risk-reward profile, positioning the stock for a pullback in the coming months, the report stated."For now, the stock has support in the ₹270 - ₹290 range, which aligns with the 61.8 per cent retracement of the previous major rally from ₹190 to ₹485. Additionally, the 200-month exponential moving average (EMA), which has historically acted as a strong demand area, stands at ₹260," said analysts.Thus, based on the positive turnaround on the key momentum oscillator, coupled with confluence of support levels at current prices, Bajaj Broking believes that ITC stock can potentially rally to ₹300 levels from here - this implies a likely gain of 13.4 per cent.The projected target is a 23.6 per cent retracement of the entire decline from ₹485 to ₹275, and also the high of February 2026, the report said.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.