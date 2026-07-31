ITC stock: Can Sanjiv Puri's ₹8 trillion FMCG dream trigger re-rating?

ITC stock: ITC chairman & MD Sanjiv Puri's FMCG ambitions have set the ball rolling. Although ITC stock has been one of the worst performers over the past few years, Puri's focus on expanding the FMCG business has sparked investor interest, raising hopes that the segment could unlock the company's next phase of growth.

In his remarks at the AGM, Puri said that the company expects its FMCG market to expand to around ₹8 trillion by 2035.

Analysts said that ITC's FMCG expansion is a step in the right direction as the segment is gradually scaling up through premiumisation, product innovation and deeper rural penetration. That said, the AGM commentary has potential to revive sentiment around the stock, but the real benefits are likely to be visible over the medium to long-term. ITC stock underperformance

As per data, ITC is currently the 22nd most valued company, in terms of market valuation. As of July 30, 2026, the company commands a market capitalisation of ₹2.74 trillion and its shares trade at ₹285.05. When it comes to the performance of ITC's stock, the counter has undoubtedly disappointed its investors. ITC stock has corrected 22 per cent in 2026 so far and tumbled 30 per cent in a year. It has tumbled 46 per cent from its 2024 peak of ₹528.50, hit on September 27, when the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹6.5 trillion, making it one of India's 10 most valuable listed firms.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates ITC's FMCG segment revenue Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives and research, SAMCO Securities, said ITC's FMCG business contributes a relatively small share of profits compared to the cigarettes segment. However, the FMCG portfolio continues to deliver healthy growth and "the Street is hopeful of a consistent improvement in revenues, margins and profitability." As per data, ITC's FMCG-Others segment, which accounts for around 30 per cent of revenue, grew around 10 per cent in FY26 to ₹24,200 crore, making it the second-largest FMCG company after HUL. Its Ebitda margin also expanded by almost 200 basis points to around 11 per cent.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Is ITC still a defensive bet? From an investment perspective, Apurva said that "ITC should be viewed as a core defensive holding rather than a high growth opportunity. ITC's strong dividend yield, robust cash generation and diversified business model remain attractive." Sandeep Abhange, research analyst - consumer & midcaps, LKP Securities, said that margins for ITC remain well below those of large FMCG peers, leaving meaningful room for expansion.From an investment perspective, Apurva said that "ITC should be viewed as a core defensive holding rather than a high growth opportunity. ITC's strong dividend yield, robust cash generation and diversified business model remain attractive." Avinash Gorakshakar, director and head of research at Profitmart Securities, believes that ITC's FMCG business is attractive from both profitability and return on equity (ROE) perspectives. In the near term, he said that the FMCG push may not lead to a meaningful re-rating of the stock, as ITC's cigarettes business still contributes the bulk of its revenues and profits.