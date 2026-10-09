ITC stock rallies 5%, sees sharpest intraday rally in 6 months; here's why

ITC share price movement

Share price of ITC surged 5 per cent to ₹266.90 on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals. The stock of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company was the top gainer in the 30-share BSE Sensex.

ITC reported its sharpest intra-day rally in the past six months. Earlier, on October 5, and September 1, ITC’s market price surged 4.98 per cent, while on February 6, the stock soared 5.66 per cent on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

The stock hit a multiyear low at ₹253.15 on Thursday, October 8, 2026. It touched a 52-week high of ₹426.50 on October 31, 2025.

GQG Partners entities sold 2.91% stake in ITC for ₹9,395 crore ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends gains, jumps 900 pts, Nifty above 22,550; IT shares outperform Entities of GQG Partners sold 365 million shares in ITC in a block deal worth ₹9,395.40 crore on the BSE on Thursday across multiple tranches. The shares, amounting to 2.91 per cent of ITC’s total equity, were sold at ₹257.35 apiece. Alliance Witan PLC also sold 1.611 million shares, or a 0.01 per cent stake, worth ₹41.5 crore in the block deal. As per June 2026, shareholding data GQG partners and its entities held a 3.12 per cent stake in ITC.

Fidelity Advisor Series VIII – Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte were among the large buyers of these shares. As of the quarter ended June 30, Goldman Sachs Trust II – Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund held 2.06 per cent and 1.06 per cent stakes, respectively, in ITC. Brokerages view on ITC Citi upgraded ITC stock to 'BUY' from 'SELL' with a target price of ₹300 per share despite near-term headwinds as it finds the risk-reward favourable. Analysts at Citi forecasted near-term earnings pressure due to the sharp increase in cigarette taxation, but said the sharp decline in the stock price mitigates associated volume and profitability risks. Citi said the earnings downgrade cycle is largely over, improving the risk-reward at current valuations.