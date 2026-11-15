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ITC top mutual fund buy in October, ICICI Bank most sold, data shows

Domestic mutual funds increased exposure to ITC and Jio Platforms in October, even as equity inflows moderated and midcap and smallcap stocks declined

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ITC emerged as domestic mutual funds’ biggest stock purchase in October, attracting net investments of ₹7,873 crore.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 10:07 PM IST
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Domestic mutual funds (MFs) bought ₹7,873 crore worth of ITC shares in October, making the cigarette-to-FMCG major their biggest net purchase of the month. 
ITC was followed by Jio Platforms, which made its market debut in October, at ₹ 7,711 crore followed by Zetwerk at ₹2,561 crore, HDFC Bank at ₹2,506 crore, and Persistent Systems at ₹2,455 crore, according to Prime Database data. 
 
The buying came amid weakness in the broader market, with midcap and smallcap indices declining 3.4 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively, in October -- indicating that fund managers continued to “accumulate” select stocks despite price declines in several market segments. Other prominent purchases were Max Healthcare, Mahindra & Mahindra, BSE, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Divi’s Laboratories. 
On the sell side, private banks and information technology firms saw the pressure with ICICI Bank topping the list with net sales of ₹3,278 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank followed with ₹1,961 crore, Infosys with ₹1,888 crore, Life Insurance Corporation with ₹1,840 crore and HCLTech with ₹1,418 crore. Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Indian Hotels, Coforge and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance were among the other stocks which witnessed net selling. 
The portfolio reshuffling came as equity MF inflows moderated 14 per cent month-on-month to ₹32,994 crore in October, following profit booking and cooling investments in midcap and smallcap schemes. Smallcap and midcap funds together attracted ₹11,301 crore, down 33 per cent from September’s record inflows. Despite the moderation, equity schemes continued to record net inflows for the 68th consecutive month, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
 
   

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Topics :Stock MarketMutual FundsITC

First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 10:07 PM IST

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