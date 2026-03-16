ITI share price surges over 15% in volatile trade amid heavy volumes

However, despite the gains, ITI shares are still more than 25 per cent shy of their 52-week high of ₹372.85 per share on the NSE, recorded last year on October 8, 2025.

The telecom product maker's shares, though they have partially trimmed gains, continue to see solid demand from investors on Monday. At 01:15 PM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹268.40 per share, reflecting a gain of 10.77 per cent from its previous close of ₹242.30 per share on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50, meanwhile, was quoted at 23,129, down 22 points or 0.09 per cent.

The northward movement in the state-owned company's share price is aided by heavy trading volumes. So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 54.77 million equity shares of ITI, estimated to be worth ₹1,489.16 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE, according to data available on the exchanges. The company’s total market capitalisation rose to ₹25,703.73 crore on the NSE as of March 16.

From the year to date, ITI shares have nearly mirrored the performance of the benchmarks. The company’s share price has posted a decline of 12.66 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined 11.55 per cent during the same period.