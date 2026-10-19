Ixigo shares zoom 13% as PAT hits record high in Q2; MOFSL stays 'neutral'

Ixigo share price: Ixigo parent : Ixigo parent Le Travenues Technology 's shares rallied over 13 per cent in Monday's trade following the announcement of its September quarter results (Q2), wherein the tour and travel company posted its highest-ever profit after tax (PAT).

Ixigo posted the quarterly earnings on Saturday.

On BSE, the company's stock hit the day's high of ₹163.30, rising as much as 13.12 per cent over the last closing price of ₹144.35 apiece. Despite this sharp spike, Ixigo's stock remains 106 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹337, hit on October 17 last year. Meanwhile, its 52-week low stands at ₹136.50, hit last week on October 15.

As of 10.35 AM, Ixigo's share price was up 8.2 per cent at ₹156.20 apiece. A total of 27.5 million shares of the company had changed hands so far. Ixigo Q2 results highlights According to the company's press release, Ixigo delivered an all-time high consolidated PAT of ₹63.42 crore in Q2 FY27, aided by partial sale of stake in Freshbus. In the same period last year, the company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹3.46 crore, signalling a sharp turnaround. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 23,050; Jindal Saw drops over 7% The revenue from operations grew 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹320.96 crore, supported by its diversified multimodal travel business. Gross transaction value (GTV) grew 22 per cent YoY to ₹5,304.47 crore during the quarter under review.

READ MORE Hotels segment has emerged as Ixigo’s fastest-growing line of business with GTV growth of +159 per cent YoY, revenue growth of +528 per cent, and a 12 per cent+ gross take rate. The company said 86 per cent+ of bookings came from ixigo’s own captive users. Flight and bus businesses remained key growth drivers, with GTV increasing 37 per cent and 32 per cent YoY, respectively. On the operating front, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1810 crore, and margin at 5.6 per cent, which was below Motilal Oswal Financial Services' (MOFSL) estimates of ₹2960 crore and 9.2 per cent, respectively.

MOFSL on Ixigo The domestic brokerage said that it believes Ixigo offers a structural growth opportunity in the travel-tech platform space and is well-positioned to capitalize on the improving rail, road, and air infrastructure in India, owing to its strong brand recall among users. Ixigo’s competitive positioning is underpinned by its focus on addressing key consumer pain points through innovative ancillary offerings and AI-driven travel solutions, it said. However, it maintained a 'Neutral' rating on Ixigo, as aggressive investments in the hotel segment and technology are likely to continue over the next few quarters, potentially weighing on margins and earnings in the near term.