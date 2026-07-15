J&K Bank soars 6% as lender to divest PNB MetLife stake; stock up 80% YTD

Jammu & Kashmir Bank jumped over 6 per cent in intraday trading on Wednesday after the lender announced to sell a 0.5 per cent stake in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to MetLife International Holdings, LLC, for ₹120.1 crore. Shares ofjumped over 6 per cent in intraday trading on Wednesday after the lender announced to sell a 0.5 per cent stake in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to MetLife International Holdings, LLC, for ₹120.1 crore.

As of 1:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹184.10, up 6.85 points or nearly 4 per cent versus its previous close of ₹177.25. As per NSE data, a total of 8.359 million shares of the company changed hands.

According to NSE data, in the current calendar year-to-date, the share price of the bank has soared over 80 per cent. The share hit its 52-week high of ₹201.75 on July 10, 2026. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty50 has lost 8 per cent year-to-date.

The bank, as per the exchange filing, proposed to divest 10.25 million equity shares in the life insurer at ₹117.20 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹120.1 crore. The sale is subject to the execution of definitive documentation, receipt of required approvals and completion of other formalities. The board of directors had approved the proposed divestment in a meeting held on January 20, 2026, the bank said. Upon review, the competent authority determined on July 14, 2026, that the transaction qualified as a material event requiring disclosure. J&K Bank stock: Technical view Post-completion, the transaction will see Jammu and Kashmir Bank's holding in PNB MetLife decline to 2.534 per cent from 3.034 per cent. The bank said the sale would not result in a change in control of PNB MetLife and was not a related-party transaction.