Jain Resource tanks 18% on Q4 miss; MOFSL cuts estimates, sees 21% upside

Jain Resource Recycling share price today

Shares of Jain Resource Recycling, a scrap recycling company, plunged over 18 per cent to hit a low of ₹378 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported lower-than-expected operating performance in the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26).

Around 10:30 AM, Jain Resource stock was trading at ₹392, down 15.4 per cent from its previous session's close of 463.45. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,752.60 levels, up by 102.65 points or 0.43 per cent.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained nearly 12 per cent compared to a 9.5 per cent decline in the Nifty50.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹13,443 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹593.95 and 52-week low was 247.57. Jain Resource Recycling Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Jain Resource's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,105 crore , up 76.4 per cent from ₹1,760 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit after tax (PAT) increased 25.7 per cent to ₹66 crore as compared to ₹52.5 crore in the Q4FY25. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 17.8 per cent to ₹110 crore as against ₹93.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. However, Ebitda margin narrowed to 3.5 per cent from 5.3 per cent.

CHECK Q4 Results Today For the full FY26, the company's revenue stood at ₹9,543. crore, up 48.4 per cent from ₹6,429.4 crore in the previous fiscal. Ebitda grew 53.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹558.9 crore. The company's FY26 PAT stood at ₹347.4 crore, up 55.6 per cent from ₹223.3 crore. Motilal Oswal on Jain Resource Recycling According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Jain Resource Recycling reported an 18% Y-o-Y rise in Ebitda despite headwinds from limited scrap availability, volatile copper prices, and higher logistics costs. Revenue came on the back of strong performance in copper and lead segments, which expanded 2.5x and 26 per cent respectively.

The brokerage noted that margin pressure in Q4FY26 appears temporary, driven largely by sharp fluctuations in copper prices following LME volatility and geopolitical supply disruptions. The shift toward longer-term “green formula” contracts, along with improving supply flows through alternate trade routes, is expected to support normalisation in copper segment profitability going forward. MOFSL added that Jain Resource is benefiting from structural tailwinds in India’s recycling industry, including rising demand for recycled and green metals and increasing preference for organised players. The company is also moving up the value chain by focusing on higher-margin copper products, supported by long-term demand from renewable energy, EVs, and data centres.