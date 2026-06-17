Jaiprakash Associates stock to delist on June 18; all you need to know

Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) has received the final approval from the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for the delisting of its equity shares from both exchanges.

Accordingly, the equity shares of the company shall stand delisted from the bourses effective from June 18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

JAL is being delisted following its acquisition by Adani Group through insolvency, and as per the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench, Prayagraj.

Last month, the tribunal (NCLAT) had rejected a challenge by Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd against the Adani Group's winning bid for the debt-ridden real estate company’s assets. The tribunal held that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) were right in preferring Adani Group's ₹14,535 crore bid over Vedanta's resolution plan for JAL.

JAL: A conglomerate built on ambition Jaiprakash Associates was a diversified infrastructure conglomerate with business interests in engineering & construction, cement, power, real estate, fertiliser, hospitality, and sports. The Buddh International Circuit (BIC), India's only Formula One circuit, in Greater Noida was built by the Jaypee Group. The story of Jaiprakash Associates' downfall is essentially a story of borrowed ambition. In the mid-2000s, riding on India's infrastructure boom, JAL went on an aggressive expansion spree. New projects were announced almost every quarter. Townships came up, power plants were planned, and cement capacities were expanded rapidly. All of this was funded largely through massive, unmanageable debt. As long as the economy was booming, the model held. But when India's real estate sector began slowing down, and infrastructure projects started facing delays and cost overruns, the cracks became impossible to hide.

The company's revenue dried up while interest payments kept mounting. Homebuyers who had booked apartments in Jaypee's real estate projects waited for years for possession. Banks that had sanctioned the loans struggled to recover their dues. The company attempted to revive its business through asset sales and negotiations, but made almost no progress. As a result, several projects were stalled, and investor confidence evaporated. The company collapsed under the weight of its own ambition. JAL insolvency case The NCLT admitted the insolvency case against Jaiprakash Associates in 2024, following petitions from banks. In March 2026, the NCLT Allahabad Bench delivered its landmark order approving the Resolution Plan for Jaiprakash Associates Limited under Section 30(6) read with Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Why delisting? JAL is being delisted from exchanges as per the resolution plan approved by the NCLT. Once the NCLT approves a resolution plan, a company's existing equity is wiped out, and the original promoters lose their entire stake. A new resolution applicant, essentially a new buyer, takes over the company's assets and business. Accordingly, in the case of JAL, the old shares listed on the exchanges carry no real economic value. Hence, delisting becomes both a legal necessity and a regulatory obligation under the resolution plan. In other words, the old company ceases to exist in its original form, and the stock exchange listing must therefore also cease.