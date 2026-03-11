Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: Shakti Pumps, Jindal Saw, Enviro rally up to 19%

Share prices of Shakti Pumps, Jindal Saw today

Shares price of plastic piping, steel pipes, infrastructure and water EPC companies rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, approved the extension of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM 2.0) until 2028 with a total outlay of ₹8.69 trillion. This time, the focus will be on building infrastructure, ensuring continuous water supply with system operation and maintenance. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 77,625 at 11:05 AM.

Among individual stocks, Shakti Pumps India surged 19 per cent to ₹584.50 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over 10-fold with a combined 11.04 million equity shares, comprising of 8.9 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Electrosteel Castings was locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹75.60, followed by Roto Pumps (18 per cent at ₹63.95), SPML Infra (17 per cent at ₹189), Indian Hume Pipe (15 per cent at ₹370.05), Enviro Infra Engineers (14 per cent at ₹165.15), Jain Irrigation Systems (14 per cent at ₹36.92) and Jindal Saw (13 per cent at ₹188.75). However, most of these stocks had underperformed the market, and dropped up to 50 per cent from their respective 52-week highs. Cabinet approves extension of Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028 The Union Cabinet of India approved the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission to December 2028 , launching JJM 2.0 with an enhanced total outlay of ₹8.69 trillion, including ₹3.59 trillion central assistance, to ensure 100 per cent functional tap water connections for all 19.4 crore rural households.

The scheme aimed to provide functional tap water connections to all of India's 193.5 million rural households by the end of 2024. According to the programme's dashboard, 158.2 million households, or 81.5 per cent of the total, currently have a functional tap connection. For effective governance, the Jal Shakti ministry will launch a national digital framework called Sujalam Bharat, under which every village will be tagged with a unique service area ID. Brokerages view The incremental central outlay of ₹1.51 trillion will be seen across FY27-29 budgets. "We highlight that Jal Shakti central budget outlay in FY26 was curtailed from ₹67,000 crore in revised estimates with ₹67,670 crore outlay for FY27. Furthermore, more than outlay key will be release of dues of most EPC companies in our coverage," ICICI Securities said in a note.

Higher allocation coupled with dues released will be positive and incremental opportunity for EPC players like PNC Infra, NCC, HG Infra, Welspun enterprises, etc. EPC companies such as VA Tech Wabag, KEC International and Kalpataru Projects International Limited, KSB, which have capabilities in infrastructure, water projects, and utility networks, could benefit from increased tendering and execution opportunities under the programme, the brokerage firm said in a note. Overall, ICICI Securities expect plastic piping players such as Astral, Supreme Industries and Prince Pipes to benefit from higher demand emanating from JJM scheme during FY27 and FY28.

JJM 2.0 is expected to benefit pipe and water infrastructure manufacturers such as Jindal Saw, Welspun Corp, and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes. Higher government spending on rural water infrastructure could drive strong demand for DI pipes, steel pipes, and related fittings. Additionally, execution of large-scale water supply projects may improve order inflows and revenue visibility for these companies over the medium term, the brokerage firm said. Government water infrastructure programs including JJM 2.0 are a major growth driver for the plastic pipe industry, which is expected to cross ₹1 trillion by 2030. Moreover, Apollo Pipes acquired a controlling stake in Kisan Mouldings Ltd., expanding its product portfolio and pipe distribution network, strengthening its ability to capture infrastructure demand, according to Choice Institutional Equities.