Jana Capital downgrade unlikely to have bearing on Jana Small Finance Bank

The downgrade of Jana Capital by India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), following the extension of the maturity date of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs), is unlikely to have any bearing on Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB), as there is no cross-default linkage between the debt of the SFB and Jana Holdings or Jana Capital, sources said.

Jana Capital is a systemically important core investment company, which has a wholly owned subsidiary, Jana Holdings— a non-operating financial holding company — and holds a 16.95 per cent stake in Jana SFB.

Jana Holdings, which earlier had a 44 per cent stake, has been reducing its stake in the bank over the years. Jana Holdings plans to sell further stake in the bank, which will help it repay debenture holders such as TPG Asia, which has a stake in the company. Eventually, Jana Holdings is likely to bring its stake in the bank below 10 per cent, which would mean the company will no longer be classified as a promoter entity.