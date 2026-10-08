Jane Street to SAT: Sebi changed goalposts, seeks order logs

High-frequency trading firm Jane Street on Thursday told the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) that it was seeking order logs from the market regulator with details of counterparties, timestamps, prices and quantities, which it noted were ‘relevant’ to its defence.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in turn, argued that it had already provided the information it had relied upon at this stage and that the counterparty information was redacted as it was irrelevant, given that there was no allegation of collusion with counterparties. Its counsel added that the matter was at the investigative stage.

The oral hearings in the matter concluded on Thursday, with written submissions due next week, following which the tribunal may take up the matter on October 21.

Jane Street’s counsel said that Sebi had never clarified what "large" positions meant after the NSE caution notice of February 2025, even though its own interdepartmental team report used a notional ₹500 crore delta limit. Jane Street had stopped trading for a few weeks after the notice, he said, but resumed when no clarification came. Counsel also said the concept of "extended marking the close", a term used to refer to a manipulative trading strategy, appeared in a report after the preliminary report by an internal department of Sebi and was also used in the ex-parte order. “I will show you some file notings in correspondence with NSE which asks NSE to rework their figures based on this. That is why the NSE correspondence (is sought),” the counsel for Jane Street noted.

He further argued that an analysis of the electronic documents’ metadata showed that this portion was prepared on July 23, 2025 — after the ex-parte order, which was issued on July 3, 2025. Jane Street further submitted that Sebi could not ‘pick and choose’ the time periods for ‘extended marking the close’. “You can't reset the goalposts, post facto,” the counsel argued. The trading firm also sought details of the complaint made by a UAE-based hedge fund manager. Responding to the demand for documents, Sebi’s counsel termed it a ‘fishing’ inquiry that would never end. Sebi added that it had not relied on the order log and had shared it only because Jane Street wanted it.