Jane Street appeal: SAT reserves order on plea for additional Sebi records

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday reserved its order in appeals filed by high-frequency trader (HFT) Jane Street seeking additional information and details from the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to prepare its response to the ex parte order issued on July 3, 2025.

On Wednesday, both Sebi and Jane Street entities submitted their written responses to the tribunal following arguments. The tribunal has reserved its order for pronouncement at a later date.

During the hearing, Jane Street had argued that it was seeking order logs from the market regulator with details of counterparties, timestamps, prices and quantities, which it noted were ‘relevant’ for its defence.