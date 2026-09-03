Janmashtami 2026: Is the stock market, NSE, BSE open or closed tomorrow?

Stock market, NSE, BSE open or closed tomorrow: Despite the Janmashtami holiday, the Indian stock market will remain open on Friday, September 4. Janmashtami is not listed as a trading holiday in the BSE and NSE’s 2026 holiday calendar for the equity and equity derivatives segments.

As a result, trading in stocks and equity derivatives will take place on both the NSE and BSE during regular market hours. The existing trading schedule will remain unchanged, allowing investors to buy and sell stocks and derivatives as usual.

Stock Market Holidays 2026

The 2026 stock market holiday calendar lists several trading holidays in the remaining months of the year. In September, the next scheduled trading holiday is Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026.