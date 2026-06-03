Japan's Nikkei tops 68,000 for first time on AI-driven chip stock surge

Japan's Nikkei 225 index topped 68,000 for the first time on Wednesday after US stocks pushed further into record territory.

The dollar briefly surpassed 160 Japanese yen before slipping back slightly. Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel.

Buying of technology shares linked to the boom in artificial intelligence has been driving rallies worldwide.

By midafternoon, the Nikkei 225 was up 2.9 per cent at 68,634.74. Shares in computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 13.4 per cent, while those for chip testing equipment maker Advantest gained 5.9 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.7 per cent to 25,596.92, while the Shanghai Composite index added 0.4 per cent to 4,092.53.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.9 per cent to 8,806.40 and Taiwan's Taiex gained 2 per cent. In India, the Sensex lost 1.1 per cent. Markets in South Korea were closed for a holiday. On Tuesday, winners of the artificial-intelligence boom kept driving higher, pushing US stocks to more records. "One thing that stands out in today's market is how little investors seem willing to pay for protection despite a world overflowing with potential shocks," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent to 7,609.78 after drifting between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4 per cent to 51,307.79, and the Nasdaq composite edged up by less than 0.1 per cent to 27,093.90. All three set all-time highs.