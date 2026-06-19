JBM Auto shares rise 4% on securing ₹750-cr investment from Motilal Oswal

Shares of auto components and equipment maker JBM Auto traded higher in an otherwise weak market on Friday, June 19, after the company announced that its subsidiary JBM Ecolife Mobility has secured a ₹750 crore strategic investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates to scale electric bus deployment across India.

Following the announcement, JBM Auto shares climbed as much as 4.44 per cent to an intraday high of ₹737.9 on the NSE. The stock has gained about 55 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹477, touched earlier this year on March 16, 2026.

Although the counter pared some gains, it continued to trade in positive territory. At 12:38 PM, JBM Auto shares were at ₹727.55, up 2.98 per cent from the previous close. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was down 200 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 23,967.

JBM Ecolife secures ₹750 crore investment In a regulatory update, the company said electric bus manufacturer JBM Ecolife Mobility (P) Ltd., a part of JBM Auto, has received a ₹750 crore long-term strategic investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alternates), the alternative investment arm of the Motilal Oswal Group. MO Alternates is leading the investment, providing growth capital to scale JBM Ecolife’s electric bus deployment and advance sustainable public transport infrastructure across India. The company described the transaction as the largest investment by an Indian investor in the electric mobility segment to date. EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to JBM Ecolife, while Trilegal and Khaitan & Co. served as legal advisors.

The capital infusion, the company said, will be deployed toward the rollout of high-capacity, energy-efficient electric buses aimed at replacing diesel fleets, reducing urban air pollution, and supporting India’s long-term net-zero objectives. Management commentary Nishant Arya, vice Chairman & managing director of JBM Auto, said the partnership with Motilal Oswal marks a key milestone in the company’s expansion plans. “We are delighted to partner with Motilal Oswal as we enter our next phase of transformative growth at JBM Ecolife. With our market leadership in the electric bus segment in FY26, this partnership will act as a catalyst to further scale deployment across states, delivering cleaner air and modernised public commuting experiences,” he said.

Arya added that India is the third-largest electric bus market globally and is witnessing a structural shift toward electrified public transport. He noted that from around 3,400 JBM e-buses currently deployed, the company expects the fleet to expand to around 5,000 buses within the next 12 months. “Our integration of fleet management systems with advanced engineering positions us strongly to lead this transition with scale and agility,” said Arya. Rakshat Kapoor, head of private credit at MO Alternates, said India’s green energy transition and urban mobility needs are creating a large structural opportunity. He added that JBM’s long-term concession-based model provides “predictable, contract-backed cash flows,” making it attractive for private credit investment.