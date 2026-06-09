Jefferies favours defence, power equipment plays; L&T, HAL among top bets

Global brokerage firm Jefferies remains constructive on India's aerospace, defence, and industrial capex sectors, citing strong order inflows, improving earnings visibility, and a robust power-capex cycle.

Jefferies expects SE to clock a 40 per cent earnings-per-share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28E (September year-end), driven by operating leverage and a robust power-capex pipeline. Hitachi's execution of a robust order book should drive operating leverage-linked margin expansion and a 54 per cent EPS CAGR over FY26-29E.

HAL offers medium-term growth visibility, with Jefferies pencilling in a 16 per cent EPS CAGR over FY26-30E, driven by indigenisation. BEL has strong visibility on a 15 per cent EPS CAGR, and the stock should move higher as orders and earnings materialise. KEI Industries, the brokerage said, is a holistic play on power, capex, housing, and exports, while L&T's strong visibility and conservative guidance should drive upside. Large orders drive industrials order flow FY26 order flow for Jefferies' coverage universe rose 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by L&T and BEL. Power equipment companies Hitachi and SE reported operating leverage-driven margin expansion of 210-611 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y in FY26, although margins for the broader coverage universe rose only 30 bps Y-o-Y.

BEL and Data Patterns reported a 53-216 per cent Y-o-Y rise in order flow. ABB, Siemens, Thermax reflect industrial capex momentum ABB, Siemens, and Thermax together reported a 46 per cent Y-o-Y increase in order flow during the March quarter, reflecting healthy industrial capex activity. Orders at Siemens and ABB rose 25-33 per cent Y-o-Y, while Thermax reported a 112 per cent Y-o-Y increase. L&T's overall order flow remained flat Y-o-Y, though domestic order flow rose 11 per cent. The company has guided for a 10-12 per cent order flow CAGR over FY26-31E under its Lakshya 2031 plan. BEL's order flow rose 14 per cent in the March quarter and surpassed its FY26 guidance of ₹27,000 crore by 10 per cent. In contrast, BHEL's order flow declined 33 per cent during the quarter. Its FY26 Ebitda was 5 per cent below Jefferies' estimates, largely due to a 4 per cent miss on revenue.

"We marginally lower our FY27E-28E earnings estimates for BHEL by 3 per cent and raise our target price to ₹220 (vs ₹185 earlier) as we roll over to FY28E from Sept 27E and value the company at 20x PE," said Jefferies. Power equipment firms continue to report healthy order inflows SE, Hitachi, and CG Power together reported a 2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in order flow during the March quarter. Hitachi's order flow rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while SE's order flow declined 22 per cent Y-o-Y. Excluding HVDC orders, Hitachi's FY26 order flow rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y. CG Power reported a 23 per cent Y-o-Y increase in orders during the March quarter. Within this, the Power Systems segment posted 72 per cent Y-o-Y growth, aided by a ₹900 crore transformer order from a US data centre. However, Industrial Systems order flow declined 22 per cent Y-o-Y.

ABB, Siemens weigh on margins Jefferies noted that ABB and Siemens reported margin declines of 310-576 bps Y-o-Y during the March quarter, mainly due to weaker gross margins as rising commodity costs could not be passed through. L&T's Engineering & Construction (E&C) margins declined 47 bps Y-o-Y to 9.4 per cent. FY26 E&C margins ended flat against the company's guidance for a 20-bps improvement, as revenues were hurt in March by the West Asia conflict. L&T has guided for flattish E&C margins in FY27E. Cummins reported a 29-bps Y-o-Y increase in margin to 20.1 per cent during the March quarter despite a sharp rise in commodity prices, reflecting the industry's pricing power.