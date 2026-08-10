Jewellery stocks in focus: Titan hits new high, Sky Gold up 14%; here's why

Jewellery stocks price movement

Shares of gems & jewellery companies were in demand with Titan Company and Sky Gold & Diamonds rallying up to 14 per cent, hitting new all-time highs on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals on the back of healthy Q1 earnings.

Among individual stocks, Sky Gold zoomed 14 per cent to ₹814.40 in intra-day deals. In the past six months, the stock more-than-doubled, skyrocketing 148 per cent from a level of ₹329.

Share price of Titan jumped 3 per cent to ₹5,081.35 in intra-day trade. In the past month, the stock outperformed the market by soaring 11 per cent, against a 2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Senco Gold, Goldiam International, Kalyan Jewellers India, Ethos, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle and Thangamayil Jewellery were up in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 78,608 at 10:32 AM. What’s driving Sky Gold's 14% surge? Sky Gold, a listed B2B gold jewellery manufacturer, said the company commenced FY27 with healthy growth in revenue and profitability, supported by sustained demand from organised jewellery retailers, continued traction in lightweight and value-added jewellery, and consistent execution across its manufacturing platform. Sky Gold reported a 141 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹104.90 crore in Q1FY27, against ₹43.6 crore in Q1FY26. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins improved 148 bps to 7.8 per cent from 6.3 per cent. Revenue grew 77.9 per cent YoY to ₹2,012.8 crore from ₹1,131.20 crore in a year ago quarter.

The management said the jewellery industry was moving toward organised players, design-led consumption and more capital-efficient growth. Sky Gold is well positioned to benefit from this shift, supported by strong retailer partnerships, manufacturing agility and an expanding product portfolio. The management further said, they continue to see healthy demand for lightweight, versatile and value-added jewellery. India has a strong opportunity to emerge as a global hub for design-led jewellery manufacturing, supported by its manufacturing capabilities, craftsmanship, and more free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries leading to improved access to international markets, the management said. Titan – Q1 results, outlook Titan’s jewellery business registered strong performance despite steep increase in the custom duty and volatile gold prices. Highlight of the quarter was positive buyer growth of 5 per cent YoY . The company’s focus will be on improving the buyer’s growth in the current volatile gold price environment.

Any softening in gold prices would be positive for Titan’s jewellery business to maintain momentum. Watches and Eyecare businesses are focusing on premiumisation to drive consistent growth and improvement in profitability in the coming years. Caratlane will continue to post strong growth on the back of increasing acceptance of studded jewellery, ICICI Securities said in a note. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services remains constructive on growth in the jewellery industry, particularly among top players, and believes Titan remains well-positioned competitively, supported by initiatives such as its exchange program. Apart from industry formalization, stability in gold prices can further improve margin visibility for Titan.

The brokerage firm models a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent in sales, 22 per cent in EBITDA, and 25 per cent in adjusted PAT over FY26-28E. They reiterated a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹6,000, based on 60x September’28E EPS. Jewellery sector outlook The Indian jewellery industry entered FY26-27 (FY27) with a complex near-term environment but a fundamentally resilient outlook. Gold prices are expected to remain elevated and volatile amid global uncertainties, while recent changes in the customs duty structure on gold imports may influence demand in the short term, Senco Gold said its FY26 annual report released on August 7, 2026.