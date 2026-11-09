Jewellery stocks outshine Nifty as festive gold demand fuels optimism

Indians are buying less gold but are paying more for it. Even so, there is a big bet that the festive season this year, anchored by Diwali, will unleash a wave of pent-up demand and boost sales for jewellers.

Analysts are expecting 20 per cent more sales this festive season as compared to last year, and this is being reflected in the stock prices of jewellers. Over the last six months, jewellery stocks have returned on average 42 per cent compared to the Nifty 50 at 3.59 per cent. Gold prices during the same period are up 10 per cent to ₹144,600 per 10 grams in Mumbai. However, gold prices are still lower compared to their January levels of ₹175,000.