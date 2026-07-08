Jewellery stocks: Thangamayil, Senco, Sky Gold rally upto 9% in weak market

Jewellery companies stocks price movement

Shares of jewellery companies rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume after reporting a healthy business update for the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27).

Share price of Thangamayil Jewellery (up 9 per cent at ₹6,956.85) and Sky Gold & Diamonds (5 per cent at ₹602.95) hit their respective all-time highs. PC Jeweller and Senco Gold rallied 9 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.81 per cent at 77,546 at 12:27 PM.

Senco Gold Q1 business update

Senco Gold reported a strong Q1FY27 business update , with total revenue growing 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by favourable festive demand, the wedding season and elevated gold prices.

Retail revenue increased 48 per cent YoY, while Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) accelerated to 38 per cent YoY, continuing its steady improvement from 11 per cent in Q1FY26, 23 per cent in Q2FY26, 28 per cent in Q3FY26 and 35 per cent in Q4FY26, reflecting sustained strength in demand at existing stores. The company added 8 new showrooms (3 COCO, 4 Franchise and 1 Sennes), taking its network to 208 stores, while diamond jewellery value grew 40 per cent YoY and old gold exchange contributed 43 per cent of total sales. Indian gold prices are quoted at post-custom duty increase impact of 9 per cent. The benefit of the custom duty rise is likely to accrue over Q1 and Q2, net of the impact of price fall due to the present hedging level of 50 per cent. However, considering the heavy discounting of gold prices during the quarter, the full benefit of the custom duty rise will put pressure on the Q1 margin, complemented by the impact of the custom duty rise, the management said.

The management expects Q2FY27 to remain seasonally softer, with demand supported by monsoon-led purchases and festive bookings ahead of Q3. The management said the company’s focus will remain on inventory optimisation, lightweight and 9K collections, and margin protection. Thangamayil Jewellery stock zooms 110% thus far in CY2026 Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery outperformed the market in the recent past. According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, in the past month, Thangamayil Jewellery rallied 25 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock zoomed 110 per cent, as against 7.4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Further, in the past year, it skyrocketed 260 per cent, as compared to 5 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

Thangamayil Jewellery is involved in the retailing business of jewellery made of gold, silver, platinum and diamond. On long term outlook, the company in its FY26 annual report said, India's jewellery sector enters with a complex and fundamentally resilient outlook. Elevated gold prices create near-term volume headwinds for jewellery, but the sector's cultural anchoring, investment appeal of gold, and rising consumer affluence provide structural support. India's position as the world's largest gold jewellery market by value and the world's second-largest diamond jewellery market is expected to strengthen over the coming years. Organised players are clearly gaining market share from unorganised competitors — a trend that is structurally irreversible given regulatory and consumer preference tailwinds. The emergence of lab-grown diamonds as a mainstream affordable luxury category, the deepening of digital and omnichannel retail, and the opening of Tier 2 and 3 markets provide multiple avenues of growth that are not dependent on a single driver, the company said.