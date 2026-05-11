Jewellery, travel stocks slide after PM urges curbs on imports, spending

Jewellery and travel-related stocks witnessed sharp selling on Monday after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi called for fewer imports and restrained gold purchases to ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves caused by high energy prices triggered by the US-Iran war.

Shares of jewellery companies led the decline, with industry heavyweight Titan Company falling nearly 7 per cent. Kalyan Jewellers India, PN Gadgil Jewellers, and Senco Gold dropped over 8 per cent each after the PM appealed to citizens to avoid buying gold for weddings over the next one year.

Travel and hospitality counters also witnessed broad-based selling. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the country’s largest airline IndiGo, declined nearly 5 per cent. Online travel and tourism-related firms such as Yatra Online, Thomas Cook India, TBO Tek, and Easy Trip Planners fell between 3.5 per cent and 5.4 per cent.

Hotel stocks too came under pressure, with Indian Hotels Company, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Chalet Hotels trading lower. In his address, Modi urged middle-class Indians to reduce foreign vacations, opt for domestic tourism, and prefer Indian destinations for weddings. He also asked citizens to retain some of the consumption habits adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks triggered concerns that the government could unveil policy measures aimed at curbing non-essential imports and reducing pressure on the CAD (current account deficit) and the rupee. India’s gold imports rose 24 per cent in financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to a record $72 billion amid a sharp rise in bullion prices. India is the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China. Higher gold imports have added to pressure on the CAD, which widened to $333 billion in FY26.

Global brokerage Nomura said the PM’s speech, while not announcing mandatory restrictions, signalled that the government may introduce measures in the coming weeks to ease pressure on the twin deficits — fiscal deficit and the CAD. According to the brokerage, possible steps could include higher Customs duties on gold imports, tighter rules under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), and mobilisation of foreign currency deposits to support the rupee. It also flagged the possibility of fuel price hikes, noting that state-run oil marketing companies are estimated to be losing around ₹30,000 crore a month by selling subsidised fuels. Nomura said a 10 per cent increase in petrol and diesel prices could add around 0.5 percentage points to headline inflation, potentially prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to remain vigilant on inflation risks.