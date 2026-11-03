Jindal Saw, JK Tyre, Titagarh Rail: 3 stocks show technical recovery signs

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Stocks to buy today

Jindal Saw

LTP: ₹243

View: Buy

Target: ₹260-265

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SL: ₹232

Momentum is also beginning to stabilise, with the MACD histogram printing reversal bars, suggesting that the pace of the recent decline is easing. Holding above the 200-DMA could allow the stock to extend the recovery towards its 20-DMA near ₹265, which also forms the immediate resistance zone. As long as ₹232 holds, the setup remains favourable for a move towards ₹260-265 over the next few weeks. Jindal Saw is showing early signs of a recovery following the profit-booking phase that began in September. The correction has brought the stock towards its 200-DMA, where selling pressure appears to be getting absorbed. A strong bullish Marubozu candle from this support zone indicates renewed buying interest and improves the prospects of a near-term rebound. The P&F chart remains corrective but is stabilising around 230, near an important support area. A fresh X-column reversal from this zone would strengthen the case for a recovery.Momentum is also beginning to stabilise, with the MACD histogram printing reversal bars, suggesting that the pace of the recent decline is easing. Holding above the 200-DMA could allow the stock to extend the recovery towards its 20-DMA near ₹265, which also forms the immediate resistance zone. As long as ₹232 holds, the setup remains favourable for a move towards ₹260-265 over the next few weeks.

JK Tyre LTP: ₹323 View: Buy Target: ₹334-340 SL: ₹313 Price is now approaching its 20-DMA and Supertrend resistance. A sustained move above these levels could strengthen the recovery and attract further buying. As long as 313 holds, the setup favours an advance towards ₹334-340 over the next few weeks. JK Tyre is showing early signs of a rebound following its recent correction. The weekly chart has formed a Morning Star like reversal pattern, while the RSI is recovering from near-oversold territory, indicating that selling pressure is easing. On the daily timeframe, momentum is improving, with the MACD approaching a bullish signal crossover. The stock has also triggered a PSAR breakout, providing an early indication of a trend reversal. The P&F chart remains corrective but is stabilising around the ₹300-320 zone. A fresh X-column reversal from current levels would strengthen the recovery setup and signal renewed demand.Price is now approaching its 20-DMA and Supertrend resistance. A sustained move above these levels could strengthen the recovery and attract further buying. As long as 313 holds, the setup favours an advance towards ₹334-340 over the next few weeks.