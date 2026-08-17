Jio-BlackRock rolls out MF plans; Lalithaa Jewellery IPO booked 0.68x

Tempsens Instruments fixes IPO price band at ₹285-300/share

Tempsens Instruments has priced its ₹650-crore initial public offering (IPO) at ₹285 to ₹300 per share. Bids will open on August 20, and close on August 24. The firm will tent­ati­vely list on the bourses on August 28. The offe­ring comprises a fresh issue of ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of ₹555 crore. Proceeds will fund payment of existing debt, capital expe­n­diture for electrical heating and spec­ialised cables, and general corporate expenses.

Jio-BlackRock Asset Management on Monday announced that it’s mutual fund schemes are now also available as regular plans. The asset manager had entered the MF space as a direct-only fund house. “With the introduction of Regular Plans, investors will also be able to invest through registered mutual fund distributors, giving them greater choice in how they engage with and access JioBlackRock’s investment offerings,” the fund house said in a release. Regular plans come with higher expense ratios as they pay commissions to distributors.