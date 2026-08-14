Jio Fin, M&M, Shriram Finance: Mirae Asset Sharekhan analyst decodes charts

The markets have been in a consolidation phase lately, with the NSE Nifty 50 index down nearly 2 per cent from its recent high of 24,774 touched on August 3, 2026. In August, thus far, the Nifty 50 index quotes on a flat note. In comparison, the Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 gained 1.8 and 2.8 per cent, respectively. One of the key factor for the benchmark Nifty 50's underperformance, has been a subdued trend in a majority of largecap stocks. Given this background, Muthuselvaraj M, technical research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has identified three largecap stocks that are favourably placed on the technical charts, and could potential see upside from here.
Technical outlook on Jio Fin, M&M, Shriram Finance by Mirae Asset Sharekhan
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Current Market Price: ₹3,395
Muthuselvaraj flags that M&M stock has broken out of a 'W' pattern on the charts, suggesting a potential upside momentum toward ₹3,710-3840 levels in the short to medium term. ALSO READ | Nifty near 200-DEMA; pullback or breakdown on cards? Check analysts view "The stock is trading above its 20- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating strength. Daily momentum indicators, including the Moving Average Convergence-Divergecen (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), show a positive crossover with strengthening green histograms, and the RSI remains above 60," explains the analyst. Muthuselvaraj expect the positive momentum to continue, as long as the stock continues to hold above ₹3,200 levels. Jio Financial Services Current Market Price: ₹253
Jio Finance formed a strong base after a 34 per cent correction from its peak of ₹338, says the analyst. Currently the stock is trading around ₹257, which coincides with its 200-day EMA, and is seen approaching ₹267 levels, aligning with the 38 per cent retracement of the ₹338-223 range, he adds. Muthuselvaraj reckons that a breakout above ₹267 can trigger an upward rally, toward ₹282-295 levels in the short- to medium-term. The analyst sees critical support placed at ₹234. Shriram Finance Current Market Price: ₹1,133
Shriram Finance continues to form higher-tops and higher-bottoms, having recently reached a new 52-week high, notes Muthuselvaraj. The analyst believes that the chart pattern points out to an upward trend toward ₹1,220-1262 range in the short to medium term. On the other hand, he cautions that profit-taking could occur if the stock falls below the key support zone of ₹1028-985. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.