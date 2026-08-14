Jio Fin, M&M, Shriram Finance: Mirae Asset Sharekhan analyst decodes charts

Muthuselvaraj M, technical research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan says Mahindra & Mahindra, Jio Financial Services and Shriram Finance stocks look favourably placed on the technical charts.

Technical outlook on Jio Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and Shriram Finance by Muthuselvaraj of Mirae Asset Sharekhan. (Photo: Bloomberg)