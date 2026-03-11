Jio Financial Services newly rated 'Buy' at Motilal Oswal; 38% upside seen

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on Jio Financial Services, citing it as a long-term platform opportunity in India’s evolving financial services landscape, supported by strong parentage, a robust balance sheet, and access to a large digital and consumer ecosystem. The brokerage initiated a ‘Buy’ with a target of ₹320, which implies nearly 38 per cent upside from previous close.

However, the brokerage has not factored in valuation from businesses like Insurance manufacturing, wealth management, broking, and marketplace, which are still in their incubation phase.

Architected to leverage Reliance’s ecosystem

The brokerage said Jio Financial is being “architected” to leverage the broader Reliance ecosystem, including Jio’s subscriber base of over 500 million and Reliance’s extensive retail footprint, to drive low-cost customer acquisition and data-led underwriting.

Ecosystem-led model to lower acquisition cost Unlike traditional lenders that incur high customer acquisition costs, Motilal Oswal noted that Jio Financial benefits from a lower-cost entry into “the daily digital lives” of a large base of users. It expects proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-driven underwriting models—built using telecom and retail behavior data—to enable more personalised risk assessment, within regulatory guardrails. Capital advantage, low borrowing costs Analysts highlighted that the company’s “Reliance pedigree” is a structural advantage in accessing capital. It noted that a recent preferential issue of warrants to the promoter group is expected to infuse about ₹15,700 crore of equity, strengthening the balance sheet and supporting long-term growth.

Jio Financial’s cost of funds averaged about 6.99 per cent as of December 2025, supported by an AAA credit rating and diversified funding access, it said. Jio Credit’s AUM scales up The brokerage anticipates Jio Credit to remain the primary growth engine. Jio Credit’s asset under management (AUM) has surged about 5x year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to over ₹19,000 crore as of Dec’25, driven by a secured-led portfolio mix including home loans, loan against property (LAP) and loan against securities (LAS). Asset quality remains a key focus, given the early stage of portfolio seasoning and rapid balance sheet expansion, it added.

The brokerage models AUM compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 90 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 152 per cent for Jio Credit over FY26–FY28E, with return ratios improving to RoA/RoE of 2.4%/12.4% in FY28, factoring in fresh equity infusion into the lending business in FY27 and FY28. Payments bank builds inclusion-led ‘phygital’ network On Jio Payments Bank, the brokerage highlighted a digital-first model supported by a large distribution network. As of Dec’25, the bank operated through about 2.87 lakh BC touchpoints, helping extend banking access in rural and semi-urban markets. It had a customer base of 3.2 million accounts and deposits of ₹510 crore as of Dec’25.