The selling pressure on the counter came after the company reported its January-March (Q4FY26) results on Friday, after market hours.

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Jio Financial management commentary

“As we enter FY27, we look forward to building further on this formidable foundation. We remain committed to growing sustainably and responsibly, ensuring we continue to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, while serving as a trusted partner in India’s economic journey,” said Hitesh Sethia, managing director and CEO, Jio Financial Services.

Brokerage's view

READ | Bajaj Consumer hits 52-week high on strong Q4 results; brokerages say 'Buy' Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained ‘Buy’ on Jio Financial Services, but cut the target to ₹315 from ₹320. The brokerage noted that Jio Financial reported a mixed performance, with the non-banking financial company (NBFC) segment scaling well and asset under management (AUM) crossing ₹25,000 crore; however, other segments witnessed slower traction, while overall profitability remained impacted by continued investments in new businesses and the impact on the treasury book amid macro volatility.

Analysts believe the company offers a compelling long-term runway for growth, supported by the breadth of its financial services platform and multiple embedded value-creation levers. While current valuations reflect a part of the medium-term growth potential, we believe they do not fully capture the scale opportunity across lending, asset management, insurance, and digital financial services as these businesses transition from incubation to meaningful profitability.

The stock trades at 1x FY27E price-to-book value (P/BV) and Motilal Oswal models a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50 per cent over FY26-FY28. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.