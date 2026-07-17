Jio Financial share price zooms 6% after robust Q1 show: Time to buy?

Jio Financial share price: Shares of Reliance group stock Jio Financial Services surged 6 per cent on Friday, July 17, following a robust quarterly performance for the three-month period ended June.

Jio Financial share price opened at ₹247.50 as against the last closing price of ₹235.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and soon jumped to the day's peak of ₹249.95 apiece, up 6 per cent. Yet, the stock remains 16.44 per cent lower for the year so far — set for its worst annual performance since listing in 2023, shows data. It has also underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index that has lost 7 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

As of 9.50 AM, the stock was up 4.35 per cent at ₹246 compared with a 0.68 per cent rise in the 50-pack Nifty. Jio Financial Q1 Results The upper-layer non-banking finance company (NBFC) posted its June quarter (Q1) performance for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) after market hours on Thursday, wherein it reported a massive 156 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit. The consolidated profit for the quarter ended June stood at ₹830 crore compared with ₹325 crore in the corresponding period a year ago on the back of steady execution across businesses. The net interest income (NII) grew 106 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹540 crore while other income surged 306 per cent to ₹1040 crore, aided by dividend income of ₹510 crore and investment income of ₹210 crore. The consolidated profit for the quarter ended June stood at ₹830 crore compared with ₹325 crore in the corresponding period a year ago on the back of steady execution across businesses.

During the quarter, Jio Financial also received the second tranche of ₹5,934 crore from its promoter group, taking the cumulative capital infusion to ₹9,890 crore. The company shared that remaining ₹6,000 crore is expected to be infused over the coming quarters, further strengthening the company's capital base to support future growth. MOFSL retains 'buy' on Jio Financial Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that Jio Financial Services posted a healthy quarter, with Jio Credit scaling up well as its assets under management (AUM) crossed ₹30,000 crore. Other businesses have seen steady progress, with improving profitability in payments business and continued traction in its insurance and AMC franchises.

The brokerage cut its FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 4 per cent/6 per cent to factor in high opex due to investments in ongoing businesses. "We model a consolidated PAT CAGR of 46 per cent over FY26-FY28 and reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of ₹315 (based on Mar’28E SoTP). Our SoTP does not factor in valuation from businesses like insurance manufacturing, wealth management, broking and marketplace, which are still in their incubation phase," said MOFSL. However, operating expenses remained high due to ongoing investments in incubating new businesses and scaling up existing operations, it cautioned.