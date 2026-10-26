Jio IPO falls short of record payday for bankers despite mega issue

Jio Platforms raised a record amount of funds for billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s digital and telecommunications giant, but it proved to be far less lucrative for the bankers handling the deal.

The company is paying about ₹196 crore ($20.7 million) in fees to the 19 banks on the roughly $3.1 billion IPO, according to filings. That amounts to about 0.65 per cent of the issue size, trailing the fee pools of several previous offerings in India.

Fierce competition among investment bankers in India has compressed fees, particularly for marquee deals. Firms are often willing to accept thinner economics for a coveted role on high-profile transactions. The payoff can instead come through league-table rankings, bragging rights and credentials that help win the next big pitch.

That’s a far cry from the days when Hyundai Motor India paid about ₹490 crore to bankers for its then-record ₹27,800 crore IPO in 2024. Paytm parent One 97 Communications paid about ₹320 crore for its ₹18,300 crore offering in 2021, while Swiggy Ltd handed out about ₹280 crore for its ₹11,300 crore share sale. Those types of windfalls have been elusive of late. National Stock Exchange of India, another blockbuster IPO this year, paid about ₹190 crore to a syndicate of 20 banks that worked on its roughly $2.4 billion offering, equivalent to about 0.8 per cent of the issue size. Bankers split fees of just ₹4.63 crore for SBI Funds Management of India’s billion-dollar offering in July.