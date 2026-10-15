Jio IPO GMP at ₹200 as Ambani firm fixes price band, date for share sale

Jio IPO GMP today: ’ initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23. The company has fixed the price band at ₹1,065–1,119 per share, with the issue expected to raise around ₹30,213 crore, making it India’s largest IPO. Jio Platforms ’ initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23. The company has fixed the price band at ₹1,065–1,119 per share, with the issue expected to raise around ₹30,213 crore, making it India’s largest IPO.

Grey market activity indicates strong investor interest in the digital and telecom arm of Reliance Industries (RIL). According to websites tracking grey market activities, the grey market premium (GMP) surged to around ₹220 on Wednesday evening as soon as the IPO details were announced. This implied a premium of 20 per cent over the upper end of the price band.

On Thursday morning, the premium moderated, but Jio Platforms shares traded at a significant premium in the grey market. At the last check, Jio Platforms shares traded at ₹1,319, implying a premium of ₹200 per share, or 17.87 per cent over the upper end of the price band. Jio IPO lot size, employee discount Jio Platforms IPO is a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares of ₹10 face value each. Investors can place bids for at least 12 shares and in multiples of 12 thereafter. At the upper price band, one lot would cost ₹13,428. READ MORE: Jio Platforms set to bring India's biggest IPO on Oct 21, seeks ₹30,213 cr Eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion will get a discount of ₹54 per share.

Jio IPO includes two reserved portions - up to ₹500 crore for eligible JPL employees and up to ₹2,500 crore for eligible Reliance shareholders. These are individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs) who hold Reliance shares as of October 14. Since Jio IPO is entirely a fresh issue, the proceeds would go to the company rather than to selling shareholders. Jio Platforms IPO allotment will most likely be finalised on October 26, while shares will be credited on October 27. Jio Platforms shares will list on October 28 on the BSE and NSE at 10 AM. Jio Platforms financials, ARPU According to the DRHP, Jio's consolidated revenue from operations rose 14.6 per cent to ₹1,46,885 crore in the year to March 2026 from Rs₹1,28,218 crore a year earlier. Its net profit climbed 15.1 per cent to ₹30,049 crore from ₹26,109 crore rupees. Revenue was ₹1,09,558 crore in FY24, with profit of ₹21,423 crore. Ebitda rose 18.8 per cent to ₹76,255 crore, a margin of 51.91 per cent.