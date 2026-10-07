Not just RIL, Jio's ₹11 trn IPO could benefit Airtel investors; here's why

Jio Platforms IPO: The ₹11-trillion : The ₹11-trillion initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms could emerge as a re-rating catalyst for Bharti Airtel and strengthen the case for a tariff hike, according to domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

The current valuation ask implies ~12x FY28E EV/Ebitda, which represents a ~17 per cent premium to the current implied multiple for Bharti’s India business, said the brokerage. Since Jio is the market leader in both wireless and home broadband, it has a greater sway on the industry’s pricing architecture.

However, MOFSL said that it does not believe there is a case for any significant discount for Bharti vs Jio Platforms, given the former's superior FCF generation and higher RoCE.

"We currently ascribe a broadly similar valuation (~12x FY28E EV/EBITDA) to JPL and Bharti’s India business. Further, Bharti’s stake in Indus Towers (~51 per cent) and Airtel Africa (~80 per cent) is valued at ~₹1.25 trillion, based on a 25 per cent holdco discount to their respective CMPs. Additionally, Bharti also offers an exposure to data center (through ~60 per cent stake in Nxtra) and financial services (through Airtel Money both in India and Africa), which makes the case for a parity on multiple stronger," it noted. According to a Bloomberg report, the telecom and digital services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has finished gauging demand for the offering and is likely to begin meetings with potential investors this week. The IPO could open in the week starting October 19 and list before October 30. READ MORE

The key debate going into the JPL IPO is its potential impact on Bharti, as there could be a shift in telecom sector allocations with another large listed investable option. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates However, MOFSL said that concerns around a partial shift in the telecom allocation weight from Bharti to JPL are overblown, given JPL’s limited initial free float (vs. Bharti’s FII/DII ownership). Further, with expectations of a tariff hike soon after JPL’s IPO, we expect strong earnings delivery, which could also lead to potential multiple re-rating for both Bharti and JPL, it added. Value unlocking for RIL likely Jio's listing would mean investors would have the option to gain direct exposure to the company. But that said, RIL will remain a play on India’s largest retailer and integrated energy company.