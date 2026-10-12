Why Nomura prefers Airtel in telecom sector even as Jio gears up to list

The Indian telecom landscape is set to shift as industry leader Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) gears up to list on the Indian stock market by the end of October, which could drive a re-rating for peer Bharti Airtel.

According to a Bloomberg report, Jio's IPO shares could be priced at ₹1,065 to ₹1,119, valuing it at ₹10.3 trillion. At the same time, Airtel is currently valued at ₹9.5 trillion.

Global brokerage Nomura said that Bharti’s current valuation discount to Jio is unjustified and expects this gap to narrow, at minimum, once JPL goes public. It estimates JPL’s implied FY28F EV/Ebitda at above IPO-valuation, in the range of 10.5x-10.9x. Adjusting for net debt, it arrives at an implied FY28F EV/Ebitda of 9.2x for Bharti’s India telecom business, which is at a discount of 12-15 per cent compared with JPL’s.

Going ahead, Jio would need to demonstrate growth to public shareholders, which would likely come from tariff hikes --- a move that could expose it to subscriber attrition more as compared to peer Airtel. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Airtel's higher proportion of premium subscribers should insulate it from downtrading and subscriber attrition following the anticipated tariff hike in 3QFY27F (expected after JPL’s listing), said Bineet Banka and Abhishek Bhandari, analysts at Nomura in a note on October 10. They highlighted that during the July 2024 tariff hike, Bharti Airtel achieved the strongest average revenue per user (ARPU) growth among peers, followed by Jio. ARPU is a key metric for telecom companies.

Jio’s underperformance was likely due to significant subscriber downgrading among its predominantly value-conscious customer base, which has the highest proportion of non-data users, Nomura analysts said. Further, Bharti also demonstrated the strongest subscriber retention post-tariff hike, adding 2 per cent subscribers over the subsequent three quarters. In contrast, Jio lost 0.3 per cent of subscribers during the same period. Therefore, Nomura said Bharti Airtel remains our top pick in the sector. Last week, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), too, in a note said that after the JPL IPO and Vi’s impending fundraise, the case for a tariff hike is stronger and built in a smartphone tariff hike of ~15 per cent in December 2026.