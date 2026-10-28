Jio Platforms share price: Shares of Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms made a strong debut on the stock exchanges today, listing at a premium of over 21 per cent to the issue price.

The stock listed at ₹1,358 on both the BSE and the NSE, a premium of 21.36 per cent over the issue price of ₹1,119.

At listing, Jio Platforms commanded a market capitalisation of ₹12.5 trillion, making it India's second-most valuable listed company after its parent, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which had a market capitalisation of ₹16.15 trillion. Jio Platforms' rival, Bharti Airtel, is the third-most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of ₹12.18 trillion, according to BSE data.

The listing ceremony was attended by members of the Ambani family, including Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani and non-executive director Isha Ambani. Jio Platforms IPO subscription details ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex plunges 850 pts, Nifty below 22,500; Jio Platforms lists at 21% premium Jio Platforms' ₹30,213 crore IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on October 21. The issue was booked 22.19 times, with strong institutional demand driving the bids. As per NSE data, investors placed bids for 4,38,26,15,568 shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, with their portion subscribed 70.55 times. They bid for 3,45,75,57,456 crore shares against 49.01 crore shares reserved for the category. The category reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 14.09 times, while the retail quota fetched 2.72 times of bids. The employees and shareholders categories were subscribed 2.93 times and 7.60 times, respectively.

Jio Platforms acnchor investors details Ahead of the IPO, Jio Platforms had allotted shares worth ₹8,109.85 crore to 212 anchor investors at the top end of its price band, after institutional demand for the offering exceeded ₹2.5 trillion, more than 30 times the amount available in the anchor book. Jio Platforms' mega IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue, became the first public offer in the world to cross one crore applications, beating the previously reported global record of about 97 lakh applications, set by Waaree Energies. Jio Platforms has grown into one of the world’s largest mobile operators by subscriber numbers since Reliance entered the telecom market a decade ago. Proceeds will partly be used to repay debt at its telecom subsidiary, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes.