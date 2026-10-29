Jio Platforms shares extend listing day gains, jump 5%; m-cap at ₹13.70 trn

Jio gets 'buy' calls on debut day

Couple of brokerages initiated coverage with positive views on Jio Platforms on the listing day itself, including Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and Elara Capital.

Analysts believe Reliance Jio will extend its market leadership in India's wireless industry, which is poised to deliver a CAGR of 10 per cent over FY26-29, while rising adoption of digital services and enterprises in India will benefit the Reliance group company.

Jio's listing has also toppled Tata Group as India's largest conglomerate by market value. The stock had risen 27 per cent on listing day, giving the company a valuation of more than ₹13.05 trillion. Its parent Reliance Industries remains India's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of ₹15.80 trillion.