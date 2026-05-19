Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,965.95 crore, as compared to ₹1,677.05 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 17 per cent.

READ | Afcons Infra tanks 9% on posting weak Q4 results; revenue down 19% YoY The board of directors has also recommended a dividend of ₹4 per share (40 per cent), amounting to ₹72.53 crore on the equity share capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

“Higher volume with improved operational efficiencies has contributed to better performance during the current quarter compared to the corresponding period as well as sequentially. High wood costs and low-priced imports have severely eroded industry margins. Despite this, the company achieved its highest-ever paper and board sales of 8.19 lakh MT during FY 2025-26 and maintained its leadership position across its product categories. The performance of the company’s packaging conversion business also improved during the year. Sharp rupee depreciation against the Euro resulted in restatement losses, adversely affecting net profit,” said Harsh Pati Singhania, chairman & MD, JK Paper