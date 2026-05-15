Macro challenges may make Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' drive bumpy

EVs have a quarterly run-rate of 24,000 units (Q4 volumes were 27,000 units). Management targets 10,000 units per month. The West Asia crisis has triggered more enquiries about EVs. TMPV holds leadership in EVs with 40 per cent market share, despite high competitive intensity. PLI accruals for FY26 were ₹1,000 crore, including ₹470 crore in Q4. Capex in Q4 was ₹1,400 crore, with FY26 capex at ₹5,220 crore, meeting guidance range.

For FY26, JLR’s revenue declined 21 per cent to GBP 22.9 billion and Ebitda fell 63 per cent to GBP 1.5 billion. PBT was down to GBP 14 million from GBP 2.5 billion a year ago. JLR volumes recovered as production returned to near-normal levels, still posting 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y decline. PBT was reported at GBP 458 million, down 48 per cent Y-o-Y but positive after a negative sequence. The return on capital employed (RoCE) for trailing 12 months was 1.2 per cent. JLR has negative free cash flow (FCF) of GBP 2.2 billion in FY26. The net consolidated automotive debt stood at ₹30,700 crore, with ₹32,700 crore debt to JLR, while India is net cash positive.