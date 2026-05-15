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Macro challenges may make Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' drive bumpy

EVs have a quarterly run rate of 24,000 units (Q4 volumes were 27,000 units). Management targets 10,000 units per month

Tata Motors
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Devangshu Datta Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:38 PM IST
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ (TMPV) results for the March quarter of financial year 2026 (Q4FY26) beat consensus due to a good performance in India and turnaround at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). India earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins rose 90 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 8.7 per cent. JLR Ebit margins moved from negative 6.8 per cent (loss) in Q3 to positive 9.2 per cent (profit) in Q4, due to higher volumes, reduced depreciation, and forex gains. However, gross margins declined quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
 
Indian passenger vehicles (PV) demand is likely to see margin pressure, given a spike in input costs. JLR also faces negative trends in both demand and costs. Some analysts are issuing “sell” and “reduce” recommendations, though the stock gained 5.2 per cent to close at ₹356.55 on Friday on the BSE. Q4 results were announced on Thursday evening.
 
Standalone, India saw a 50 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenues to ₹19,200 crore. Gross profit almost tripled Y-o-Y to ₹1,100 crore. For FY26, the India revenue was up 22 per cent at ₹59,700 crore, Ebitda rose 20 per cent to ₹4,050 crore, and profit before tax (PBT) grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,440 crore.
 
Dealer inventory is 20 days, and average waiting period across models is four to eight weeks. In alternate fuels, electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) contribute over 40 per cent of the total mix. CNG volumes crossed 170,000 units in FY26, with CNG penetration at 27 per cent.
 
EVs have a quarterly run-rate of 24,000 units (Q4 volumes were 27,000 units). Management targets 10,000 units per month. The West Asia crisis has triggered more enquiries about EVs. TMPV holds leadership in EVs with 40 per cent market share, despite high competitive intensity. PLI accruals for FY26 were ₹1,000 crore, including ₹470 crore in Q4. Capex in Q4 was ₹1,400 crore, with FY26 capex at ₹5,220 crore, meeting guidance range.
 
For FY26, JLR’s revenue declined 21 per cent to GBP 22.9 billion and Ebitda fell 63 per cent to GBP 1.5 billion. PBT was down to GBP 14 million from GBP 2.5 billion a year ago. JLR volumes recovered as production returned to near-normal levels, still posting 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y decline. PBT was reported at GBP 458 million, down 48 per cent Y-o-Y but positive after a negative sequence. The return on capital employed (RoCE) for trailing 12 months was 1.2 per cent. JLR has negative free cash flow (FCF) of GBP 2.2 billion in FY26. The net consolidated automotive debt stood at ₹30,700 crore, with ₹32,700 crore debt to JLR, while India is net cash positive.
 
Management expects domestic PV industry to grow 10 per cent in FY27, with stronger growth in the first half. Supply constraints may be a bigger challenge than demand. The company plans to launch two new India nameplates in FY27, along with four facelifts each across internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV. Management targets 70-100 per cent growth in exports in FY27, with a special focus on South Africa.
 
Input costs have risen to around 5-6 per cent of revenue. About 2 per cent is reflected in Q4FY26 and the balance will be visible in Q1FY27. Cost savings initiatives have driven 2 per cent savings in Q4. The company has taken small price hikes in April to offset cost pressures.
 
West Asia contributes 6 per cent to JLR revenues and will be impacted, given the conflicts. Management is targeting GBP 1.7 billion worth of cost saving measures over the next two years, to move break-even JLR volumes to 300,000 units.
 
JLR reiterated its commitment to capex of GBP 18 billion over FY24-FY28. In FY26, it had capex of GBP 3.6 billion in development of three new vehicle platforms, manufacturing facilities, and battery EV powertrain. JLR said detailed FY27 guidance will be shared on June 17, 2026.
 
JLR’s FY26 volumes and revenues were impacted by multiple factors, including weakness in China demand, a wind-down of certain Jaguar models ahead of a new Jaguar launch, and temporary production stoppages arising from a cyber-attack. China imposed higher luxury taxes, prompting the company to reduce dealer inventories. Vehicle margin enhancement increased to 7 per cent in Q4. Warranty costs were elevated and are expected to stay stable in Q1FY27.
 
Management pointed at healthy underlying demand despite macro uncertainties, for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in US, UK and EU. JLR’s EV rollout strategy will start with Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric, followed by Jaguar Type 01 and then the first electrified modular architecture (EMA) based Range Rover. Freelander has been licenced as a JLR brand to Chery with initial launch in China.
 
The JLR turnaround is encouraging but the headwinds and the macro challenges are significant. Analysts seem divided on near-term prospects.
 
Of the 24 analysts polled by Bloomberg, 11 were bullish, eight were bearish and five remained neutral on the stock. The average one-year target price was ₹383, indicating a potential upside of about 7 per cent.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 8:34 PM IST

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