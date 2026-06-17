JM Fin on insurance: Retail health to drive growth; Star Health top pick

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial remains positive on the general insurance sector for CY26, saying it expects the outperformance to sustain in the near term, led by retail health and motor.

The brokerage said that it prefers Star Health in the space as it has recommended a 'Buy' rating on the stock for a target price of ₹650. The target implies an upside of around 25 per cent from the previous close of ₹521.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Other than Star Health, the brokerage has also maintained 'Buy' rating ICICI Lombard for a target price of ₹2,180, while reiterated 'Add' on Niva Bupa with a target of ₹88.

JM Financial noted that retail health demand remained resilient in May, even as growth in group health insurance moderated. Given the favourable business mix and sustained momentum in retail health, the brokerage expects the sector to grow steadily in the near term despite weakness in fire and crop insurance businesses. Notably, the general insurance industry reported gross direct premium income (GDPI) of ₹242 billion in May 2026, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y. JM Financial said that the growth was largely driven by retail health and motor insurance, which grew by 31 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. In contrast, fire insurance premiums declined 24 per cent Y-o-Y, while crop insurance was insignificant.

According to JM Financial, of the ₹19 billion growth in premiums Y-o-Y, retail health and motor premiums together contributed nearly the entire premium growth during May, adding ₹11 billion and ₹9 billion, respectively. This helped offset declines in the fire, crop, and other segments. GST exemption sustained the growth of standalone health insurers (SAHIs). The report said that SAHIs reported a strong growth of 31 per cent Y-o-Y in May, higher than 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth for the health industry. Star Health logged a strong 22 per cent Y-o-Y growth, while Niva Bupa and Aditya Birla reported 45 per cent and 74 per cent Y-o-Y growth, respectively.