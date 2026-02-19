JM Financial AIF launches pre-IPO fund; Gaudium IVF gets ₹9.5 crore
JM Asset Management enters pre-IPO investing with a ₹1,500-crore AIF as LIC Mutual Fund rolls out a tech fund and Gaudium IVF raises anchor capital
Gaudium IVF gets ₹9.5 cr from anchor investors
Fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health on Thursday said it has raised ₹49.5 crore from anchor investors, ahead of the opening of its initial public offering (IPO). According to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website, the anchor investors are — MERU Investment Fund PCC-CELL, Sanshi Fund I, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, and Carnelian India Multi Strategy Fund. Gaudium IVF has allocated 6.26 million shares to these investors at ₹79 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to ₹49.5 crore. [PTI]
