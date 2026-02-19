JM Financial AIF launches pre-IPO fund; Gaudium IVF gets ₹9.5 crore

JM Asset Management has launched a ₹1,500 crore pre-initial public offering (IPO) category-II alternative investment fund (AIF), marking its entry into the fast-growing pre-IPO investment space. The fund will focus on investing in companies expected to list within the next 18 months by leveraging the group’s equity capital markets expertise. The launch is part of JM Financial’s strategy to build a comprehensive AIF platform spanning credit, real estate and pre-IPO opportunities.

LIC MF launches diversified tech fund

LIC Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announced the launch of LIC Technology Fund, a thematic scheme which aims to invest across a wide spectrum of technology driven sectors, including semiconductor–linked companies, data centre operators, digital commerce platforms, internet businesses, and emerging technology enterprises. “The objective is to construct a diversified technology portfolio rather than a concentrated one,” said Yogesh Patil, chief investment officer – equity, LIC MF.