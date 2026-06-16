JM Financial backs PDS margin recovery story, sees 22% upside; stock up 7%

Analysts at JM Financial remain bullish on PDS, reiterating their ‘Buy’ rating on the supply chain infrastructure company after its Investor Day, citing management’s focus on improving profitability through procurement efficiencies, lower incubation losses, and disciplined capital allocation.

Ashutosh Somani, Anirudh Nagpal and Anuj Khandelwal of JM Financial noted that customer outsourcing and vendor consolidation trends continue to support growth opportunities. Management also remains confident about a medium-term earnings recovery, driven by self-help initiatives, scaling up of new businesses and increasing traction in services-led sourcing opportunities.

Amid the positive commentary, PDS shares rose as much as 6.93 per cent to ₹343 during intraday trade on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. At 10:36 am, the stock was trading at ₹336.75 apiece, up 5 per cent from its previous close on the BSE. At the current market price, JM Financial's target price of ₹410 implies an upside of nearly 22 per cent.

Strategic shift towards services-led sourcing gains relevance According to JM Financial, management reiterated that the core opportunity for PDS lies in helping global retailers outsource a larger share of their sourcing, design and category management functions. While traditional sourcing remains the backbone of the business, the focus is increasingly shifting towards higher-value service offerings such as Design-led Sourcing, SaaS and Category Management. Retailers continue to face pressure on costs, inventory management and supply-chain complexity, driving a greater willingness to partner with scaled sourcing platforms. "Management highlighted that customer consolidation across key markets is creating larger opportunities for established sourcing partners, and PDS's diversified platform and global sourcing network position it well to benefit from these trends," said the brokerage in its report.

PDS also continues to expand its presence in non-apparel categories, widening its addressable opportunity beyond its traditional apparel franchise. Margin recovery remains key near-to-medium-term priority The central message from management, analysts said, is that FY27 and beyond should increasingly reflect the benefits of actions undertaken over the last two years. Key profitability levers highlighted include procurement and sourcing efficiencies, operating leverage from scaling up existing businesses, moderation in loss funding as the pace of new business incubation slows, and benefits from a significantly stronger balance sheet and lower leverage. Analysts further noted that management indicated future growth investments would be undertaken selectively, with a greater emphasis on returns and cash generation.

"The discussion also suggested that several investments made in recent years are moving from the incubation phase to the scale-up phase, potentially improving earnings contribution over time," said the analysts. Capital discipline strengthens long-term earnings visibility According to JM Financial, management maintained a disciplined stance on capital allocation across both operating businesses and venture investments. The company reiterated that no incremental capital deployment is currently planned for PDS Ventures, with the platform expected to operate through monetisation and recycling of existing investments. Management also emphasised that growth would not be pursued merely to achieve long-term targets, highlighting a preference for sustainable profitability and return metrics. While the long-term 5-5-5 aspiration remains intact, management acknowledged that execution quality and profitability are more important than adhering to a fixed timeline.