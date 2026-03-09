JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on flexible workspace firms; WeWork top pick

According to the brokerage, flex office stock in India expanded at a 24 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from about 34 million square feet in calendar year 2019 (CY19) to nearly 100 million square feet in CY25. Flexible spaces now account for roughly one-fifth of total Grade-A office space absorption, up from about 10-15 per cent a few years ago.

The brokerage said the sector is undergoing a structural shift toward enterprise- and Global Capability Centre-led demand, characterised by larger seat commitments, longer contract tenures and campus-style managed offices. This transition has improved revenue visibility and positioned flex operators as integrated corporate real estate solutions rather than traditional coworking providers, JM Financial said.

Despite intense competition from nearly 500 flexible workspace operators managing over 2,200 centres across the country, enterprise clients are increasingly prioritising execution capability, multi-city presence and consistent service quality over price in their requests for proposals, the brokerage said.

Large corporates are also favouring operators with campus-scale developments, standardised fit-outs and strong balance sheets, it said. As enterprise demand rises, competitive advantage is expected to shift towards scalable and institutional platforms. The top four operators currently hold a combined market share of about 35 per cent and are well placed to capture a larger share of incremental supply following their improved cash flow positions and net cash balance sheets after recent listings.