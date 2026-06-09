JNK India shares jump 12% on large order win; stock up 94% in 2026 so far

JNK India share price today: JNK India shares today zoomed more than 12 per cent in early morning deals following a large order win from Cc7 Emirates. The counter opened in the green at ₹450.15 and touched a high of ₹471.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

JNK India shares have outperformed the broader market in 2026 so far. According to NSE data, the stock has surged 30 per cent over the past week, compared with a decline of 1.1 per cent in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. On Y-T-D basis, JNK India has rallied 94 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has fallen 11.7 per cent.

As of 9:30 AM, JNK India shares were trading firmly in the green to quote 11.6 per cent higher at ₹467. A total of 2 million equities changed hands in the first 15 minutes of traded. JNK India is a leading combustion equipment company, specialising in fired heaters, reformers, and cracking furnaces, with expanded capabilities to include critical engineered equipment. JNK India wins order Today's buying activity in JNK India was buoyed by an announcement that the company has received a large order from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions L.L.C., UAE for waste gas handling systems. The nature of the order includes design, engineering, manufacture, procurement and supply on FCA basis of Incinerator Package, and assistance on per diem basis for Erection, Commissioning, and witness of Performance Tests for TA’ZIZ Salt Project, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi, the company said in a filing. The project will be delivered by December 2027.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates JNK India classifies a contract worth ₹100-5,000 crore as a large order. JNK India order book For the March 2026 quarter, the industrial manufacturing company earned a profit of ₹33 crore, and its total revenue stood at ₹344.6 crore. The company reported an Ebitda of ₹52.3 crore, and the margin came in at 15.2 per cent. At the end of the fiscal year 2026, the size of the company's order book was ₹1,961 crore. JNK India stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that after forming a bottom around ₹200 in March, JNK India stock has witnessed a sharp recovery, with prices nearly doubling from the lows. On the technical front, the stock has formed a Golden Crossover, where the 50 DMA has crossed above the 200 DMA, signalling long-term bullish momentum.