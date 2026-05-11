JP Morgan bets on Titan's jewellery growth story; upgrades to 'Overweight'

Analysts at global brokerage firm JP Morgan Chase have turned bullish on Titan Company, upgrading the Tata Group company to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’, citing its strong FY26 exit, robust jewellery demand, market share gains, and diversified brand portfolio comprising Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, and CaratLane, which are driving sustained revenue and earnings growth.

Latika Chopra, Himanshu Singh, and Saransh S Gokhale of JP Morgan India expect Titan to benefit from sector formalisation, innovation, expanding distribution, and resilient demand despite elevated gold prices. The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹5,400, implying an upside of 19.54 per cent from the current market price, and has also raised its FY27-28E EPS estimates by 4 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, led by revenue upgrades.

“Titan’s FY26 exit was strong, with Q4 top-line growth showcasing broad-based momentum across businesses and brands, reinforcing confidence in execution strength and brand equity. The core jewellery franchise remains underpinned by structural tailwinds — sector formalisation (TTAN saw a 50-60bps market share gain in FY26), expanded brand play to capture various customer cohorts, sustained design-led innovation (e.g., natural gemstone jewellery foray to diversify beyond traditional coins/gold/studded), and a widening of the distribution footprint to support the medium-term ambition of 15–20% growth over a 3-5 year period,” wrote the analysts at JP Morgan India in a research report. The brokerage said near-term demand indicators also remain constructive, with buyer growth rebounding in Q4 as customers returned amid rising gold prices, wedding purchase advancement, and improved traction in studded jewellery aided by campaign effectiveness.

A key differentiator in Titan’s strategy, analysts said, is its ability to sustain growth in a high-gold-price environment through initiatives that keep jewellery “accessible”, including 18-carat and 14-carat options, lightweight products, and demand-shaping programmes such as exchange schemes and grammage purchase plans. Among other businesses, watches and TEAL continue to post healthy growth. JP Morgan has raised its FY27-28E EPS estimates by 4 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, led by revenue upgrades. The brokerage expects 13 per cent revenue CAGR and 20 per cent EPS CAGR over FY26-28E to support stock outperformance. On valuations, the stock is trading lower than other discretionary peers (DMART, TRENT, NYKAA), which analysts believe provides relative comfort as well.

Strengthening moats for jewellery business The resilience of jewellery demand, particularly buyer and transaction growth, JP Morgan said, has surprised positively despite elevated gold prices. Formalisation tailwinds have accelerated for organised players, with TTAN benefiting from balance sheet strength, scale, and strong brand trust. The brokerage believes initiatives aimed at improving accessibility — with exchange contributing over 50 per cent of sales, lightweight products, low-carat SKUs, expanding distribution, and consistent innovation through faster new design launches — remain key growth drivers. “The multi-format play — Tanishq (mainstream/bridal), Mia (daily wear), Zoya (ultra-premium), and CaratLane (younger digital-first customers) — allows TTAN to target distinct customer and occasion cohorts with limited cannibalisation risk. Growth in studded jewellery has also been ahead of our estimates, with small natural diamonds continuing to fare better amidst risks of LGD, which have affected large natural diamond sales more,” said the analysts.