Global brokerage firm JP Morgan has reiterated its constructive stance on India’s Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector, stating that the long-term growth story remains intact despite recent stock underperformance. The firm has identified Syrma SGS Technology as its top pick, while upgrading Amber Enterprises India and Cyient DLM to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

In a recent report, analysts Bhavik Mehta, Ankur Rudra, and Gokul Hariharan noted a sharp divergence in stock performance within the EMS coverage universe since the Q2FY26 results. While Kaynes Technology and Dixon Technologies have seen significant declines, Avalon Technologies, Amber Enterprises, and Syrma SGS have witnessed relatively milder corrections.

The analysts dismissed concerns about a weakening sector narrative. They highlighted that five of the six stocks under coverage carry an ‘Overweight’ rating, with only Dixon rated ‘Neutral’. Most companies, barring Dixon, they said, are expected to deliver revenue growth of over 20 per cent between FY26 and FY28. “The fact that none of the names have outperformed has led investors to question whether the sector story is over. We reject this thesis. Our confidence in the sector is reflected in our 5 OW and 1 N rating balance, as we upgrade Amber and Cyient DLM to OW from N. We see every stock, barring Dixon, delivering over 20 per cent revenue growth over FY26–28E,” said the analysts.

The brokerage also sees evidence of the sector moving up the value chain—from finished product assembly to component and PCB manufacturing—which, it believes, will drive long-term gains following recent underperformance. ALSO READ: YES Securities sees strong risk-reward in Marico stock; sees 13% upside “We see evidence of bottoming in that YTD, none of the stocks are underperforming, and Syrma, Amber, and Avalon are now outperforming by 10–12 per cent YTD. We see more to come. Our FY27E EPS for Syrma/Amber is 12 per cent/3 per cent ahead of the Street. Valuations have eased post-underperformance but remain a risk at 32–60x FY27E for stocks that miss expectations. We see Syrma and Amber as most likely to beat Street expectations, and they head our pecking order of Syrma > Dixon > Amber > Kaynes > Cyient DLM > Avalon,” the brokerage added.

India EMS story intact ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 360 pts from day's low, Nifty above 23,400; Infosys hits 5-yr low JP Morgan said the broader India EMS story remains intact. Stocks in the space, according to the brokerage, have declined 8–35 per cent over the past four months, largely due to disappointments from market favourites Dixon and Kaynes, which skewed overall sentiment. However, Syrma, Amber, and Avalon, it said, have performed better than expected, offering positive surprises. Shift towards components and PCB manufacturing The brokerage expects strong growth across the EMS universe, projecting a 20 per cent revenue CAGR over the next two years (30 per cent excluding Dixon). It noted that the sector is transitioning from finished goods assembly to component and bare PCB manufacturing.

The government’s electronics component manufacturing scheme, initially launched with an outlay of ₹22,900 crore and later increased to ₹44,000 crore, is expected to support this shift. Syrma, Amber, and Kaynes have received approvals for their bare PCB ventures, while Dixon has secured approval for component manufacturing, improving growth visibility. “Our bottom-up modelling of the various projects and approvals that these companies have already obtained gives us confidence that growth will exceed 20 per cent over the next two years,” said the brokerage in its report. Syrma remains top pick JP Morgan maintained Syrma as its top pick, noting that the company began capex for multi-layer PCB manufacturing in December 2025. Construction is expected to be completed by June–July 2026, with trial production likely to begin by December 2026, contributing to revenues from FY28.