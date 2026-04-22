JP Power gains 6% after as Adani backs CoC, opposes Vedanta's revised bid

Before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Adani Group argued that the bidding process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was conducted in a “fair, transparent and structured manner”, with equal opportunity provided to all participants.

He told the appellate tribunal bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan that multiple rounds of bidding were held, with each round identifying the highest bidder, and that no modifications were permitted after the submission deadline in line with insolvency procedure rules.

He argued that Vedanta had participated in the bidding process with full knowledge of timelines and financial criteria, but is now crying foul, seeking to reopen the process by submitting a higher offer after its closure. This approach, he said, is impermissible under the IBC.