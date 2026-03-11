JPMorgan bullish on life insurers; initiates Max Financial at Overweight

JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Max Financial Services Ltd., while maintaining a bullish stance on India's life insurance sector as growth and margins begin to recover. Analysts assigned a 'Overweight' rating on Max Financial with a price target of ₹2,170, implying around 27 per cent upside.

According to the brokerage, the sector is "turning the corner" after a challenging phase, supported by the Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) exemption on protection products, which has reduced pricing by about 15 per cent and is driving a strong uptick in retail protection demand.

Industry discussions around restructuring commission payouts are also likely to benefit both customers and insurers as the long-term customer proposition improves, JPMorgan said. While sales growth may moderate in the near term as excessive incentives ease, the brokerage believes the changes could lead to lower mis-selling, better customer value and higher insurer margins over time.

JPMorgan noted that sector margins are currently at trough levels but are set to improve as protection sales rise and payout structures normalise. Stocks to bet on Following the sharp correction in life insurance stocks, the brokerage assigned 'Overweight' ratings to SBI Life Insurance , HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Within the sector, Max Financial Services is JPMorgan's top pick, followed by SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life and LIC. The brokerage expects value of new business (VNB) to grow at a compound annual rate of 13-19 per cent between financial year 2026 and financial year 2028 (FY26-FY28) across its coverage universe.

JPMorgan said Max Life Insurance, the operating subsidiary of Max Financial, has been gaining market share and rapidly scaling high-margin retail protection products, supported by partnerships with leading online aggregators. It expects the company to deliver a sector-leading annual premium equivalent (APE) and VNB compound annual growth rate of 17 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, over FY26 to FY28. Key catalysts for the sector include commission reforms, sustained protection growth, margin recovery and market share gains by larger insurers, the brokerage said. However, it cautioned that risks include higher competition in bancassurance, particularly in the non-participating product category, slower-than-expected protection growth, an adverse product mix and slower expansion of the agency distribution channel.