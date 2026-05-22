JSW Cement jumps 7% on strong Q4 beat; JM Financial sees 22% upside

Shares of JSW Cement, a cement manufacturer, surged nearly 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹136.44 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a better-than-expected operational performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.
At around 09:40 AM, JSW Cement stock was trading at ₹135, up 5.8 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹127.46. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,752.75 levels, up by 98.05 points or 0.41 per cent.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, JSW Cement shares have gained over 7 per cent, compared with a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.
The company has a market capitalisation of ₹18,360 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹162.15 and 52-week low was ₹106.65.
JSW Cement Q4 results
In the March 2026 quarter, JSW Cement reported a net profit of ₹371.3 crore as compared to ₹34.2 crore in the year-ago period. The profitability during the quarter was supported by a tax write-back of ₹147 crore in the fourth quarter compared to an expense of ₹59.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Its revenue from operations increased to ₹1,895 crore, up 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as against ₹1,709 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 52 per cent to ₹365 crore from ₹240 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margins expanded by over 500 basis points to 19.3 per cent from 14 per cent in the year-ago period.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹0.5 per equity share of ₹10 each for FY26.
JSW Cement reported total sales volume of 3.99 million tonnes in Q4FY26, compared to 3.73 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 7 per cent.
It reported an 11 per cent Y-o-Y increase in total sales volume to 13.96 million tonnes in FY26. Within this, cement sales volume rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 7.73 million tonnes, while ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) sales increased strongly by 12 per cent to 5.78 million tonnes.
According to JM Financial, JSW Cement delivered a strong Q4FY26 performance, with Ebitda surpassing both internal and consensus estimates by 5-8 per cent. Blended Ebitda per tonne increased about 36 per cent Y-o-Y and 14 per cent sequentially to ₹915, compared with an estimated ₹850, implying a sequential improvement of roughly ₹114 per tonne.
The company's management reiterated its guidance for mid-to-high teens cement volume growth (excluding the north plant) for FY27, while GGBS is expected to outperform industry growth, supporting continued volume-led expansion. The company also approved a 2.5 million tonne grinding unit in Nagaur, Rajasthan, with a capex of ₹4.3 billion ($18 per tonne), targeted for commissioning by January 2028.
JM Financial maintained a 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of ₹155, valuing the stock at 14x March 2028 estimated EV/Ebitda. The brokerage highlighted better-than-expected profitability and a decline in net debt as key positives.