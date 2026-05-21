JSW Cement shares zoom 9% on strong Q4 show; revenue up 11 YoY

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,894.99 crore, as compared to ₹1,709.39 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 10.8 per cent.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹0.50 (5 per cent) per equity share of ₹10/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Additionally, JSW Cement's board has approved setting up an additional 2.5 MTPA cement grinding capacity at its Nagaur facility in Rajasthan. The Nagaur plant currently has an operational grinding capacity of 2.5 MTPA, with another 1 MTPA under implementation. The latest expansion is aimed at increasing utilisation of the Nagaur clinker line and making the facility largely self-sufficient in terms of cement grinding capacity.

JSW Cement is part of the JSW Group — one of India's leading multinational conglomerates with diversified businesses spanning steel, energy, maritime, infrastructure, defence, paints, realty, sports, and venture capital. The company benefits from deep intra-group synergies, sourcing key raw materials such as blast furnace slag from JSW Steel and power from JSW Energy, while leveraging the well-established JSW brand.