JSW Energy shares fall 7% despite 38% rise in Q4 profit; dividend declared

JSW Energy share price today: Shares of JSW Energy fell over 7 per cent today, despite the company reporting a 38 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2026 quarter (4FY26). The stock opened lower at ₹539.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down from the previous close of ₹556.65. It touched a low of ₹512 in early morning deals. As of 9:55 AM, JSW Energy was also the top loser from the Nifty Energy index which traded in the positive territory, up 0.35 per cent. Shares of JSW Energy fell over 7 per cent today, despite the company reporting a 38 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2026 quarter (4FY26). The stock opened lower at ₹539.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down from the previous close of ₹556.65. It touched a low of ₹512 in early morning deals.As of 9:55 AM, JSW Energy shares were trading 5.4 per cent lower at ₹525.40, with a sharp rise in trading activity. In the first 40 minutes of the trade, 6.2 million shares of the company changed hands, significantly higher than the previous session's total trading quantity of 4.5 million.JSW Energy was also the top loser from the Nifty Energy index which traded in the positive territory, up 0.35 per cent.

JSW Energy Q4 results Earlier on Monday, JSW Energy posted over 38 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹574 crore in Q4FY26 . The company had earned a profit of ₹415 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Its revenue rose to ₹4,851 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,497 crore in the same period a year ago. Ebitda grew by 72 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹2,602 crore, driven by contributions from Mahanadi, O2 Power, and organic capacity additions. The company said that its installed capacity increased by 118 MW during the reporting quarter to 13.45 GW, driven by organic renewable capacity addition.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates JSW Energy dividend, record date Separately, the board of JSW Energy recommended a dividend of ₹2 (20 per cent) per equity share of ₹10 each and set June 5 as the record date. "Recommended a dividend of ₹2 (20 per cent) per Equity Share of ₹10 to the Members of the Company for declaration at the forthcoming 32nd Annual General Meeting," the company said in a filing. For the entire FY26, JSW Energy's net profit rose to ₹2,762 crore from ₹1983 crore in the preceding financial year. Total revenue also increased to ₹19,878 crore from ₹12,639 crore in the previous fiscal.

"Decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 6th June 2026 to Friday, 12th June 2026 (both days inclusive) and the Record date will be Friday, 5th June 2026 for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend as recommended by the Board and if declared by the Members," the filing read. JSW Energy share price target Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated 'Buy' rating on JSW Energy stock with a target price of ₹640, valuing the company’s core renewable business at 12x FY28E Ebitda and its thermal business at 9x Dec 27E Ebitda. "Decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 6th June 2026 to Friday, 12th June 2026 (both days inclusive) and the Record date will be Friday, 5th June 2026 for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend as recommended by the Board and if declared by the Members," the filing read.Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated 'Buy' rating on JSW Energy stock with a target price of ₹640, valuing the company’s core renewable business at 12x FY28E Ebitda and its thermal business at 9x Dec 27E Ebitda.

The target price implies an upside of more than 20 per cent from the CMP. Analysts said that Q4 was a soft quarter for JSW Energy, with revenue coming in below the estimates by 24 per cent. Also, the PAT was aided by a deferred tax asset created during the quarter on account of carryforward losses and unabsorbed depreciation at Utkal and KSK Mahanadi. The company reported an adjusted loss of ₹110 after adjusting for minority interest and excluding the effect of the deferred tax asset. The brokerage has valued JSW Energy's thermal business at 9x Dec 27E Ebitda, and renewable energy at 12x FY28E Ebitda. It has valued the hydro business at 2x Dec 27E book value, and green hydrogen equity is at 2x.