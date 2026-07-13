JSW Infrastructure share price movement

Share price of JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) rallied 5 per cent to ₹347.95 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume amid expectations of strong long-term growth outlook. The stock was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹349 touched on September 24, 2025. It hit a record high of ₹361 on July 4, 2024.

In the past month, the stock price of JSW Infra, a part of the JSW Group and India’s second-largest private commercial port operator and fast-growing logistics platform, surged 17 per cent, compared to a 2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past three months, JSW Infra soared 30 per cent, as against 0.26 per cent gain in the Nifty 50.

JSW Infra raises ₹7,503 crore via QIP, draws strong institutional demand JSW Infra raised ₹7,503 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, marking the first transaction in India to combine a primary issuance and an offer for sale (OFS) by a promoter selling shareholder within a single QIP structure. The QIP was subscribed about 6.7 times, attracting bids worth around ₹50,530 crore from investors, including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors, primarily long-only and pension funds. With this capital, the management said JSW Infra is well-positioned to pursue growth trajectory, including expansion of port capacities to 400 MTPA by FY30, strengthening its logistics network, and pursuing selective strategic opportunities, while reinforcing its position as a leading ports and logistics solutions company supporting India’s trade growth.

JSW Infra secures investment grade rating from Moody's Moody’s Ratings assigned a credit rating of “Baa3” (Investment Grade rating) with outlook “Stable” to JSW Infra. The rating follows the successful completion of the company’s recent QIP, which significantly strengthened its financial flexibility through enhanced liquidity, support for ongoing growth investments, and reduced reliance on incremental borrowings. Over the past year, JSW Infra has earned Investment Grade ratings from Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and now Moody’s Ratings reflecting the company’s strong financial profile, resilient business model and disciplined growth strategy, the company said. ICICI Direct sees more upside in JSW Infra stock price JSW Infra is expected to be on a strong long-term growth trajectory over FY26- FY30 backed by expansion of ports capacities, strengthening of logistics network and pursuing inorganic growth opportunities, analysts at ICICI Direct said.